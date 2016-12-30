Wizkid, Tekno shine at SoundcityMVP2016

Nigerian pop singers, Wizkid and Tekno are big winners at the Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 held on 29 December at the Expo Center of the prestigious Eko Hotel & Suites, Lagos. Wizkid won the awards for African Artiste of the year and Best Male artiste while Afro-pop singer, Tekno went home with a treble- Digital Artiste of the Year, Song of the Year and the Listeners Choice awards at the event hosted by Comedian Basket Mouth with Do2tun as the co-host. The event also featured spectacular performances by various artistes including Olamide Badoo, Patoranking, Tekno, Niniola, Lil Kesh, Koker, Victoria Kimani among others and appearances by Wizkid, Banky W, Adesua Etomi, Marcy Dolapo Oni, Omowunmi Akinifesi, Noble Igwe, Mai Atafo, OC Ukeje, Lala Akindoju among many others.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

