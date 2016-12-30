Pages Navigation Menu

Wizkid, Tekno, Yemi Alade, Sauti Sol, Olamide & More Win at the #SoundcityMVP2016

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in Music | 0 comments

The maiden edition of the Soundcity MVP Awards Festival ended a couple of minutes ago and it was lit! The event had electrifying performances from Lil Kesh, Patoranking, Falz, Niniola, Tekno, Olamide, Vanessa Mdee, Victoria Kimani, Mr. Eazi, Simi, Humblesmith, Koker, among others. Here is the list of winners: Best Male Artiste Wizkid Best Female […]

