Wizkid, Tekno, Yemi Alade, Sauti Sol, Olamide & More Win at the #SoundcityMVP2016

The maiden edition of the Soundcity MVP Awards Festival ended a couple of minutes ago and it was lit! The event had electrifying performances from Lil Kesh, Patoranking, Falz, Niniola, Tekno, Olamide, Vanessa Mdee, Victoria Kimani, Mr. Eazi, Simi, Humblesmith, Koker, among others. Here is the list of winners: Best Male Artiste Wizkid Best Female […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

