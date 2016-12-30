Wizkid, Tekno, Yemi Alade, Sauti Sol, Olamide & More Win at the #SoundcityMVP2016
The maiden edition of the Soundcity MVP Awards Festival ended a couple of minutes ago and it was lit! The event had electrifying performances from Lil Kesh, Patoranking, Falz, Niniola, Tekno, Olamide, Vanessa Mdee, Victoria Kimani, Mr. Eazi, Simi, Humblesmith, Koker, among others. Here is the list of winners: Best Male Artiste Wizkid Best Female […]
