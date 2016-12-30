Wizkid, Yemi Alade named Africa’s best at SoundCity MVP Awards Festival

Nigerian singers Wizkid and Yemi Alade, have been named ‘African Artiste of the Year’and ‘Best Female Artiste’ respectively at the maiden edition of the Soundcity MVP Awards Festival. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the artiestes emerged best winners at the event which held on Thursday night at the Eko Hotels & Suites,…

The post Wizkid, Yemi Alade named Africa’s best at SoundCity MVP Awards Festival appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

