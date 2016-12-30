Pages Navigation Menu

Wizkid, Yemi Alade named Africa’s best at SoundCity MVP Awards Festival

Posted on Dec 30, 2016

Nigerian singers Wizkid and Yemi Alade, have been named ‘African Artiste of the Year’and ‘Best Female Artiste’ respectively at the maiden edition of the Soundcity MVP Awards Festival. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the artiestes emerged best winners at the event which held on Thursday night at the Eko Hotels & Suites,…

