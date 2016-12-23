Wizkid’s 🔥 New Single “Daddy Yo” feat. Efya Officially Released

He’s ready for 2017. After an eventful night at The Headies 2016, Wizkid has officially released his new single “Daddy Yo“. Wizkid took to Twitter to encourage fans to legally purchase the single via Apple Music. Listen to Daddy Yo by Wizkid on #AppleMusic. https://t.co/j2If2lTnlH — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) December 22, 2016 You can watch a […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

