Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Wizkid’s 🔥 New Single “Daddy Yo” feat. Efya Officially Released

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Music | 0 comments

He’s ready for 2017. After an eventful night at The Headies 2016, Wizkid has officially released his new single “Daddy Yo“. Wizkid took to Twitter to encourage fans to legally purchase the single via Apple Music. Listen to Daddy Yo by Wizkid on #AppleMusic. https://t.co/j2If2lTnlH — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) December 22, 2016 You can watch a […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.