Woman allegedly stabbed husband to death on Christmas day because he couldn’t provide for the family (Photos)
According to Facebook user, Prince Uchenna Ahanotu, who shared the story, a woman stabbed her husband to death on Christmas day because he could not provide for the family.
This happened in Majidun Awori, lkorodu Lagos. The woman was been arrested by the police. More photos after the cut…
This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.
