Woman arraigned for possession military ID cards

Posted on Dec 22, 2016

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN reports that a 39-year-old woman, Rose John, was on Thursday arraigned in a Gudu Upper Area Court, Abuja, for alleged forgery and being in possession of two Nigerian Army identity cards. John of Bmoko village, Bwari pleaded not guilty to the four-count charge bordering on forgery, using as genuine forged documents and unlawful possession of illegal documents. The defence counsel, Miss Chioma Nwachukwu, thereafter, applied for bail on behalf of her client, to which the prosecutor, Mr John Ijagbemi, opposed.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

