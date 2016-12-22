Woman arraigned for possession military ID cards

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN reports that a 39-year-old woman, Rose John, was on Thursday arraigned in a Gudu Upper Area Court, Abuja, for alleged forgery and being in possession of two Nigerian Army identity cards. John of Bmoko village, Bwari pleaded not guilty to the four-count charge bordering on forgery, using as genuine forged documents and unlawful possession of illegal documents. The defence counsel, Miss Chioma Nwachukwu, thereafter, applied for bail on behalf of her client, to which the prosecutor, Mr John Ijagbemi, opposed.

