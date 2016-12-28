Pages Navigation Menu

Afghan woman beheaded for going shopping without husband – Times of India

Posted on Dec 28, 2016


Afghan woman beheaded for going shopping without husband
NEW DELHI: In a heinous act which speaks volumes about the status of women in their society, a woman was beheaded in Afghanistan's Sar-e-Pul province for stepping out of her house without a male guardian. A report in The Independent states that the …
