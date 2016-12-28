Woman beheaded for going shopping without husband

A woman has reportedly been beheaded by a group of armed men in Afghanistan after she entered a city without her husband. The horrific act took place in the remote village of Latti in Sar-e-Pul province, which is under Taliban control. Under Taliban rule, women are prohibited from leaving their homes unless accompanied by a…

The post Woman beheaded for going shopping without husband appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

