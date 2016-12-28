Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Woman beheaded for going shopping without husband

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in World | 0 comments

A woman has reportedly been beheaded by a group of armed men in Afghanistan after she entered a city without her husband. The horrific act took place in the remote village of Latti in Sar-e-Pul province, which is under Taliban control. Under Taliban rule, women are prohibited from leaving their homes unless accompanied by a…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Woman beheaded for going shopping without husband appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.