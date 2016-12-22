Woman Crushed Apprentice to Death with Her Car for Demanding Money (Graphic Photo)

The Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has arrested one Mrs. Tope Obat, who is suspected of killing a local apprentice identified as Mr. Sunday in Igbotako area of the state.

Reports have it that last weekend in Ude-Ugbo in Igbotako, Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State, a heated argument broke out between Mrs. Obat and Mr. Sunday over payment for a job he had successfully completed.

According to Sahara Reporters, Sunday went to her [Tope Obat] house to demand his money after he had carried out a menial job for her sometime ago with the promise to pay him after the completion of the work, a police source told our correspondent.

“But the enraged woman blatantly refused to pay the money and the poor apprentice insisted on not going home until she paid him his money for the workmanship.

“So, in an attempt to get paid by all means, the late Sunday was forced to stand in front of the vehicle of Mrs. Obat, who was about to drive off at that moment.

“The woman kick-started the vehicle, knocking Sunday down in the process. He was then rushed to an undisclosed hospital for treatment but was confirmed dead on arrival,” the police source explained.

He further said that the Command was still investigating the manslaughter case after it had been established that the woman deliberately caused the death of the young man.

Other sources in the neighborhood confirmed the incident, noting that Mrs. Obat was well known in the community for her reckless behavior towards the downtrodden in the area.

“The woman is an iron lady and always wants to ride over everyone in the street due to her riches,” a local resident told SaharaReporters. “When the incident occurred, some angry youths in the community mobilized to her house and wanted to set it ablaze, but she was protected by the policemen drafted from the division.

“I also learned that the police want to release her for Christmas and New Year’s celebrations because her family has money to bribe her way out of jail,” the source added.

Another source told SaharaReporters that the suspected murderer was formally detained at the Igbotako Police Station before she was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Akure.

Femi Joseph, the police spokesman in the state, confirmed the incident and the arrest of Mrs. Obat.

Mr. Joseph described the woman as a ‘suspect’ who was still being investigated for the murder case and is currently in police custody.

He disclosed that the police investigation revealed that the deceased was hit to death, noting that justice would be done.

“We have also assured the family of the deceased that justice would be done on the case immediately after we complete our investigation.

“And I can also assure them that the suspect will be charged to court for proper prosecution after the conclusion of our investigation,” the police spokesman said.