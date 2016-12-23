Woman kidnapped in Festac has been released (photo)

Two days ago, Mrs Comfort Alaba, a Nigerian Customs Service Officer was kidnapped near an eatery on 22 Road, Festac Town in front of her children. Laila’s blog had reported the story HERE

Her daughter Faith had immediately cried out on Twitter asking Nigerians and the police for help rescuing her mother.

“We were at TFC at 22 road, FESTAC outside in the car and two men came around. My sister ran out of the car. My mother was still screaming and struggling when the other one pointed a gun at me. We ran away and by the time we looked back as we were screaming for help, they zoomed off with her insides. This is the plate number of the

black Murano jeep EPE103CY. God please don’t let my enemies laugh at me. She is everything to us.

They were two men and they were not wearing mask. I saw them at close range but I won’t be able to recognise them. I don’t know if anyone has any grudge against my mum. But I am appealing to them to please free her. Already, we have notified the police at Area E but nothing has been done so far to the best of our knowledge. However, we have not been contacted by the kidnappers.”

Good news right now is that Mrs Comfort has been released by her abductors. Faith gave the update at about 10pm last night but didn’t reveal more about how her mother got released.