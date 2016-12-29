Woman shot dead by husband

Islamabad – A German woman of Pakistani origin was shot dead allegedly by her husband during a visit to Pakistan, police said on Thursday.

The husband was arrested after the death of his wife, a doctor, in the Jehlum district of Punjab late Wednesday, police spokesperson Abdul Rehman said.

She had been tortured before her death, according to reports, citing the victim’s sister, who said she had seen multiple marks of torture on her body.

“We have found three marks on her body including a bullet which was the cause of death,’’ Mian Mazhar Hayat, a doctor at Jehlum hospital said.

Hayat said that the other two marks were found behind the neck and below the right knee.

The marks suggested that she might have fallen, he added, saying he could not confirm reports of torture.

When asked whether Khan’s death was a possible honour killing, police spokesperson Rehman said it was “a bit premature’’ to talk about a motive.

The husband told the police that his wife was killed in an accident while he was teaching his son how to fire a pistol.

He was her second husband and they had moved to Germany in 2001.

They had come to Pakistan on Dec. 19 to visit family.

