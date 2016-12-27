Woman stabs husband to death over demands for Christmas cooking

The police in Lagos have arrested a woman, who allegedly stabbed her husband to death in Ikorodu area of Lagos over his alleged refusal to provide money for Christmas cooking.

There were different accounts as to what led to the Christmas day killing. A version of the account at Vanguard’s disposal said that the couple, identified as Mr. and Mrs. Romanus Odo, were engaged in a verbal confrontation in their apartment at Majidun, Awori area of Ikorodu.

A neighbour. identified as Iya Madinat, who claimed to have gone to settle the quarrel, said that Christiana accused her husband, Romanus, of neglecting the family’s needs on Christmas day.

A resident, Kasali Igbehinadun, who spoke with Vanguard, said: “Iya Modinat, who went to separate them, said that the woman held her husband and prevented him from leaving the house. She insisted that he must give her money to buy chicken before she would allow him go out.

“When we begged her to leave him alone, she refused, saying she had been demanding for the money for over one week now.

“She also accused him of spending his money on women outside, thereby neglecting her and her children. In the process, her husband dropped N1,000 on the floor, but she said he should go to the market and get the things himself with the amount, which she said would not get her anything.

“Iya Modinat and another man that went to settle the dispute later left them. The next thing we heard was a shout for help and we all rushed to the room only to find Romanus in a pool of blood on the floor.

“By then his wife was crying and running all over the place. We held her until the arrival of policemen, who whisked her and the corpse away.”

Another resident, Mr. Chinedu Nwoko, who spoke with Vanguard, accused the suspect of always fighting with her husband at the slightest provocation.

He said: “She had always threatened to kill him one day and has made good her threat.”

However, another version stated that the couple had not been on speaking terms for over two weeks and that Romanus had been away from the house for close to two weeks because of the incessant quarrel with his wife.

The deceased was said to have been contemplating on walking out of the marriage until the unexpected occurred.

Meanwhile, Lagos State Police Command spokesperson, Dolapo Badmus, who confirmed the arrest to Vanguard, stated that the corpse had been deposited in a mortuary for autopsy, while the woman will be prosecuted.

Vanguard

