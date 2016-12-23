Woman trapped to death in Lagos on way from bank

By Bose Adelaja

Tragedy struck, Friday, in Odogunyan, Ikorodu, Lagos, after a woman was crushed to death by a truck.

The incident occurred outward Odogunyan at about 8.30am after the woman boarded a commercial motorcycle with number plate SMK 109 QD, to beat the traffic situation in the area unfortunately she was crushed to death barely 10 minutes after a bank transaction.

It was gathered that the commercial motorcyclist wanted to overtake the truck with number plate AGL 07 XL which slipped and fell on the motorcycle and the woman was trapped to death while the motorcyclist escaped unhurt.

Tears flowed freely at the bus-stop when the woman’s relatives beheld her lifeless body at the scene.

It was gathered that the sum of N500,000 was found in her bag which was handed over to her relatives during the rescue operation.

She was later identified as “Alhaja” a cement dealer at Igbosoro before the ugly incident.

Meanwhile, there was a terrific gridlock, today, around Ikorodu /Mile 12 axis which lasted several hours.

A lot of man hours were lost to the traffic jam which started as early as 6.30am at Mile 12 but degenerated and spread to Ogolonto such that many people were held up for hours.

When the traffic persisted, many travellers had to discontinue their journey, while others changed their route.

As at 7pm , both axis of the road were very busy while commuters groaned in the traffic.

However, the Bus Rapid Transit BRT, recorded a boom as they were patronised by many.

The post Woman trapped to death in Lagos on way from bank appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

