Women, girls are two-thirds of trafficked victims – UN
“Trafficking for sexual exploitation and for forced labour remain the most prominently detected forms.”
The post Women, girls are two-thirds of trafficked victims – UN appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG