‘Wood’ you believe it? Goalpost is man of the match

London, United Kingdom | AFP |

West Ham fans were so relieved by their team’s 1-0 win over Hull last Saturday that they named a goalpost as man of the match after the woodwork saved the Hammers three times.

A Mark Noble penalty gave Slaven Bilic’s side the three points in the Premier League clash at the London Stadium but Hull hit the woodwork on no less than three occasions from Andrew Robertson (twice) and Dieumerci Mbokani.

“With 57 per cent of the vote congratulations to The Post on securing today’s Man of the Match award!,” tweeted West Ham after the results of their supporters’ poll.

The goalpost beat Cheikhou Kouyate (17 percent), Andy Carroll (14) and Winston Reid (12) in the vote.

With 5️⃣️7️⃣ per cent of the vote, congratulations to The Post on securing today’s Man of the Match award! #COYI #WHUHUL pic.twitter.com/AdHur8bhTV — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) December 17, 2016

The post ‘Wood’ you believe it? Goalpost is man of the match appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

