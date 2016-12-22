Workers groan over unpaid salaries, economic hardship

NO FEWER than 1,400 newly recruited civil servants have staged peaceful demonstration at Zamfara stateHouse of Assembly complex challenging Governor Abdulaziz Yari’s administration over non- payment of their 32 months’ salary without genuine reason. Speaking on behalf of the aggrieved workers, the leader of May 2014 Zamfara Civil Servants Forum, Comrade Luqman Majidadi said, they […]

