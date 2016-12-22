Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Workplace takeover: Report claims almost half of U.S. jobs at risk from AI

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in Business, Technology | 0 comments

Over the next couple of generations, one of the biggest challenges we may face as a species is what to do with ourselves. When artificial intelligence and robots can do most of the work for us, what will we do?

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Workplace takeover: Report claims almost half of U.S. jobs at risk from AI appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.