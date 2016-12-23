World’s Most Wanted Man, Anis Amri Confirmed Dead
The world’s most wanted man responsible for the Berlin truck attack, Anis Amri has been confirmed dead. Anis Amri, responsible for the killing of 12 people in the attack which took place at the Berlin Christmas market on Monday was shot dead after engaging the police in Milan in a gunfight. The report of his…
