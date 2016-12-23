World’s most wanted man Anis Amri is dead (photos)

Berlin truck terrorist Anis Amri, the man who ploughed a lorry into crowds of people enjoying a Christmas market in Berlin on Monday night, killing 12 and maiming dozens of others, is dead.





Anis Amri was shot dead after a gunfight with police in Milan in the early hours of this morning. He had been on the run for four days.













Dailymail reports t he Tunisian pulled a gun from his backpack, screamed ‘Allahu Akbar’ and opened fire on two officers – hitting one in the shoulder – before being shot dead after getting off a train from France today.





Hours later, a suicide video emerged online where Amri pledges allegiance to ISIS and

vows to to punish ‘pig-eaters’.

The 24-year-old ISIS fanatic was stopped by a routine police patrol in the suburb of Sesto San Giovanni in the northern Italian city of Milan at about 3am local time.





Two officers asked him for ID documents, at which point Amri ‘immediately’ pulled a gun from his backpack and shouted ‘police b******s’ as he shot one in the shoulder.





A firefight ensued with Amri cowering behind a car as he tried to flee, but the suspect was shot and killed by the second officer – a trainee who had only been in the job a few months.





ISIS news outlet Amaq today confirmed Amri’s death and that he carried out the market massacre in Germany. They released a video of the terrorist ranting into a camera.





Security chiefs believe Amri, who used at least six different aliases with three nationalities, was trying to flee to southern Italy where he had entered Europe illegally in 2011.





On his body police found a train ticket that helped reconstruct the attacker’s movements in Berlin, revealing how he took a train from Chambery in France and then from Turin to Milan.





This morning, Scata, the officer that shot Amri, was praised for his actions and had received hundreds of messages from well-wishers.





Scata’s last Facebook post, put up shortly before he shot the terror suspect, stated: ‘Only on the road the sun is shining and there are no shadows.’





It has since been inundated with comments from grateful Italians hailing him a hero and thanking him for his bravery.





