Would you reveal how much you have in your account to your spouse/partner?

By Juliet Ebirim

The love of money, they say, is the root of all evils, and issues relating to money have been the bane of most marriages over the years. Often, the path to marital crises sets in when partners keep their financial status away from each other. Should couples reveal their financial status to each other? Saturday Vanguard spoke to some entertainers about this issue and here are their responses:

No, I would not – Shirley Igwe, Actress/Model

No, I wouldn’t. If he knows how much I have in my account, he might want to relieve himself of his financial responsibilities to me and the kids. Besides, most men are not entirely open to their wives about their finances.

Why not? We are one – Ijeoma Grace Agu, Actress

Of course, I would! Why not? How can you hide something from someone who you’re supposed to be one with? We are one and there’s no big deal in telling him how much I have in my account. I love and trust him so I don’t think I should hide anything from him.

No, women are unreliable- Toni Fredricks, Actor

No. Women are weaker vessels in all ramifications as compared to a real man. God in his wisdom preferred to walk and work with the man in the garden of Eden. He knew how unreliable the woman would be as she was created so, hence she fell to the crafty Satan. God put the woman under the man to be taken care of and not to toil the hard terrains of life with. The society and some men in error, tend to believe that since the woman is a man’s partner, it means a business partner. That’s not true, the woman is only a help-meet, not a helper. So men should be wise. Make your money and take care of your wives.

Yes, it’s not a big deal- Bose Alao, Actress

I will tell him because I love him and there is nothing to hide about it. There’s no big deal in telling him how much I have. He is my husband, so he can’t rob or harm me. It is better for both of us to be open about our financial status, so that we can manage our finances well and understand ourselves better. Life is easier when spouses are open to each other. Though, I wouldn’t condemn those who choose to do otherwise, they have their reasons too.

Never, if he’s a Nigerian – Ezinne, Actress

I would never do that especially if he is a Nigerian. I have seen that most Nigerian men are fraudsters and they even try to defraud their wives. Personally, I wouldn’t share what I have. I would rather prefer to have a joint account with my husband.

The post Would you reveal how much you have in your account to your spouse/partner? appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

