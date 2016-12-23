Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Xmas : Ebonyi Gov. dispatches buses to transport Ebonyians in Diaspora – Politics Nigeria

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Business | 0 comments


Politics Nigeria

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Xmas : Ebonyi Gov. dispatches buses to transport Ebonyians in Diaspora
Politics Nigeria
Ebonyi State Government Thursday announced that it has taken over the transport cost of all Ebonyians living in other parts of the country who would be returning for this year's Christmas celebration. The Special Assistant(SA) to Governor David Umahi

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.