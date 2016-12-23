Xmas : Ebonyi Gov. dispatches buses to transport Ebonyians in Diaspora – Politics Nigeria
|
Politics Nigeria
|
Xmas : Ebonyi Gov. dispatches buses to transport Ebonyians in Diaspora
Politics Nigeria
Ebonyi State Government Thursday announced that it has taken over the transport cost of all Ebonyians living in other parts of the country who would be returning for this year's Christmas celebration. The Special Assistant(SA) to Governor David Umahi …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG