Xmas: Nasarawa workers get 100% salary
The Nasarawa State Government has paid December salaries to civil servants in the state, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. A NAN correspondent reports that most banking halls and ATM machines in Lafia were filled with customers, mainly the workers were busy making withdrawals for the Christmas shopping. The banks visited included Diamond, Unity, Union, Access, Zenith and UBA.
