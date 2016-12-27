Xmas: SwissGolden Team Love Donates To IDPs At Kuchingoro

In the spirit of the festive season, “SwissGolden Team Love” at the weekend paid a visit to the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs camp at Kuchingoro, Abuja, going along with loads of gifts that gladdened the hearts of the displaced persons.

Items donated by the SwissGolden Team Love Group include: two bags of rice, 10 cartons of noodles, four packs of giant size peppers, two bags of Semovita, one carton of sweets and four extralarge bags filled with clothing and textile materials.

The IDPs could not contain their joy at the sight of the visitors and the goodies they came along with as they sang praises to God in Hausa language, even as they thanked SwissGolden group for remembering them this season.

Speaking in Hausa on behalf of the others, Naomi Ishiaku, Musa Haruna, Mariam John, and Hamsat Musa all wished the group well in future endeavours, calling on other Nigerians and organizations to emulate the kind gesture by SwissGolden.

Addressing newsmen afterwards, leader of the team, Mrs Love Oladele said, “SwissGolden Group invest in gold and we felt that there is a need to give at this time to others. And that is just it. This is the time to give.

“There are a lot of places to go such as the IDP camps, people in prisons, orphanage homes and many other places. Even If there is recession, that little that you have to give, please go ahead and touch someone’s life with it.”

In his remarks, the IDP camp chairman: Mr. Philemon, represented by Alhaji Usman, commended SwissGolden Team Love for the philanthropic move.

Swissgolden, a business started by Love Oladele in May 2016, promises to teach Nigerians who are ready to learn how to earn euros from the comfort of their homes. On her facebook page facebook.com/goldmillionaire, she announced in June 2016 that she wants to raise 100 gold millionaires before June 2017, already she has raised over 40 gold millioniares. They all contributed to this good gesture and are happy to be able to give back to society even in this recession.

