Xmas: TUC Felicitates With Nigerians

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria has felicitated with Nigerians on the occasion of birth of Jesus Christ.

This was contained in a statement signed by the President General of TUC, Comrade Bobboi Bala Kaigama.

” The Congress appreciates the significance of this season because of the sacrifice involved; and the hope and favour his birth has brought to mankind, as the Holy Book teaches us”, TUC said. The Congress, noted that the joy and happiness of the season would be hampered because of the current economic recession, adding that rice, the common food for the celebration has become unaffordable, worsening the misery of Nigerians.

” It is even worse that while the inflation rate according to recent report is almost 20 per cent, millions of workers have also lost their jobs, leading to scarcity of money in circulation. Exchange rate has not helped matters too. “As you look forward to celebrate Christmas, we appeal to workers and Nigerians to shun violence and the spell of discouragement cast by state governors who, having shared over N500 billion from federation account, have not found it fit to pay salaries. Our leaders should bear in mind that it is inhuman to deny people, nay workers their right to decent existence, this time money to buy food. This is absolutely unacceptable.

“Be that as it may, we must realise that the essence of the season is love. We therefore charge the leadership to espouse the love and compassion that Christ lived and died for in order to preserve the world and life on earth. Share the little you have as it is our custom in Africa before greed and avarice became the order of the day. In spite of this recession, the Congress wishes all Nigerians Merry Christmas”, TUC said.

