Yaba College Of Technology Fire: Affected Students Decry Neglect By School Authority.

Students of the Yaba College of Technology have decried the poor treatment they have received from the school administration following a fire that broke out late November. The unfortunate incident led to the complete destruction of the girls hostel on campus, which amounted to destruction of property. No lives were lost in the process, but …

The post Yaba College Of Technology Fire: Affected Students Decry Neglect By School Authority. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

