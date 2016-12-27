Man City news: Yaya Toure is back to his best, according to Kelechi Iheanacho – Daily Star
|
Daily Star
|
Man City news: Yaya Toure is back to his best, according to Kelechi Iheanacho
Daily Star
YAYA TOURE is back to his brilliant best, according to Manchester City team-mate Kelechi Iheanacho. 0. By Jeremy Cross, Chief Sports Writer / Published 27th December 2016. Yaya Toure GETTY. Yaya Toure is back to his best according to Kelechi …
Yaya Toure: This is why I've fallen back in love with football at Manchester City
Manchester City's title push is bringing out the child in Yaya Toure
Yaya Toure says he 'feels like a kid again' under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG