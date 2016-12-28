Pages Navigation Menu

Ycee covers the December Issue of Vibe.ng Magazine

Posted on Dec 28, 2016

Demilade Martins Alejo, a.k.a Ycee, is the cover star for Vibe.ng magazine December issue. In this edition title “The Rise and Rise of Ycee”, Omo Alhaji, as he’s fondly called, gives details and shares secrets about his personal life that many of his beloved fans do not know. The Jagaban crooner also talks about how …

