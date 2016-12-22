Pages Navigation Menu

Ycee covers the December Issue of Vibe.ng Magazine

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in Music | 0 comments

Ycee burst on the music scene with his hit music “Jagaban”, and in this cover story for Vibe.ng magazine, he speaks about who Demilade Martins Alejo, a.k.a Ycee, really is. In “The Rise and Rise of Ycee”, Omo Alhaji, as he’s fondly called, gives details and shares secrets about his personal life that many of his beloved fans […]

