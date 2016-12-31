Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Yemi Alade to attend 2017 Grammys

Posted on Dec 31, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian musician Yemi Alade has been invited by organisers of the Grammy Awards to attend its 59th edition. The Johnny singer who received the invite via email is expected to be at the event holding on February 12, 2017 at the Staples Centre, Los Angeles, California. Just GOT MAIL#grammys2017 Wayyyy up🙌🙌🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/45IFRjTVHO — Yemi Alade #Johnny (@yemialadee) […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post Yemi Alade to attend 2017 Grammys appeared first on YNaija.

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.