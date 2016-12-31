Yemi Alade to attend 2017 Grammys
Nigerian musician Yemi Alade has been invited by organisers of the Grammy Awards to attend its 59th edition. The Johnny singer who received the invite via email is expected to be at the event holding on February 12, 2017 at the Staples Centre, Los Angeles, California. Just GOT MAIL#grammys2017 Wayyyy up🙌🙌🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/45IFRjTVHO — Yemi Alade #Johnny (@yemialadee) […]
