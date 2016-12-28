Yeray Alvarez: Athletic Bilbao defender undergoes surgery for testicular cancer

Alverez has made 17 appearances in all competition this season following his promotion to the first team in the summer.

It was a shock to the football world when 21-year-old Athletic Bilbao defender Yeray Alvarez was diagnosed with testicular cancer.

Alverez has made 17 appearances in all competition this season following his promotion to the first team in the summer.

His long way to recovery has now kicked off following a successful surgery to remove his cancerous testicle on Tuesday, December 27.

According to the club’s statement, the Spanish player had surgery at the Hospital de Cruces.

Athletic Bilbao say the procedure had gone as planned and that the play would remain in the hospital recovering for the next 24 hours before being allowed to leave on Wednesday.

“Yeray Alvarez has been operated in the ‘Hospital de Cruces. The surgery has gone without incidents,” the La Liga club said in a statement on Twitter.

The 21-year-old, who made his senior debut for the club on September 15, took to his Instagram top thank fans and well-wishers for their kind messages.

“Thanks to everyone for their messages and their support, I’m very grateful. I’m certain that everything is going to go well and that I will return stronger,” the defender wrote.

An expected date of return to action has not been revealed by the club.

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

