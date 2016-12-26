Presidency confirms Tuesday is public holiday – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
Presidency confirms Tuesday is public holiday
Times LIVE
The Presidency has confirmed that President Jacob Zuma has declared Tuesday – 27 December 2016 – a public holiday. Save & Share. Tweet · Email · Print. It said it had been receiving inquiries in this regard. “The decision was occasioned by the fact …
The Presidency confirms public holiday on Tuesday
Yes South Africa, December 27 is a public holiday – Presidency
27 December declared a public holiday
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG