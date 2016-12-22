YNaija Says: The Kaduna killings must stop
On the 19th of December 2016, youths came out in their numbers in Kafanchan, Kaduna State to protest the incessant and unabated killings carried out in their communities by faceless Fulani herdsmen. Their peaceful protest was however disrupted when another group attacked their protest. This lead to several injuries and the destruction of several properties […]
