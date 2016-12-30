Yoruba Unity: Kwara community pledges support for Ooni – The News
The News
Yoruba Unity: Kwara community pledges support for Ooni
The News
The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN reports that the people of Egosi in Oke-Ero Local Government Area of Kwara say they would continue to support the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, in his efforts to reunite Yoruba leaders. Oba Daniel Dada, the …
