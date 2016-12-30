Yoruba Unity: Kwara community pledges support for Ooni

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN reports that the people of Egosi in Oke-Ero Local Government Area of Kwara say they would continue to support the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, in his efforts to reunite Yoruba leaders. Oba Daniel Dada, the traditional ruler of the community, made the pledge during the town’s 2016 annual get-together in Egosi, on Thursday. Dada said the Ooni had by such singular effort, since assuming the throne, laid a vital positive precedent for other Yoruba leaders to emulate in promoting the desired socio-economic development of the region.

