Yoruba unity: We will continue to support Ooni, says Kwara community

The people of Egosi in Oke-Ero Local Government Area of Kwara say they would continue to support the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, in his efforts to reunite Yoruba leaders.

Oba Daniel Dada, the traditional ruler of the community, made the pledge during the town’s 2016 annual get-together in Egosi, on Thursday.

Dada said the Ooni had by such singular effort, since assuming the throne, laid a vital positive precedent for other Yoruba leaders to emulate in promoting the desired socio-economic development of the region.

He cited Ogunwusi’s rich and endowed educational and cultural background, saying these were being deployed for the overall benefit of the Yoruba race.

Dada urged the Ooni not to succumb to unnecessary intimidation and distractions in his efforts to liberate his people, saying that the community would continue to channel resources toward achieving his success on the throne.

The monarch, who is also the Elegosi of Egosi kingdom, said the annual get-together was a way of promoting development among the people of the community irrespective of their political or religious affiliations.

He said that the community had since its movement to its present site on Otun road embarked on projects geared toward impacting positively on the living standard of the people through communal efforts.

The monarch listed such projects to include the community’s security post, rural electrification, building of community schools and health centres.

Dada called on both the State and Federal Governments to assist the community in the establishment of more basic infrastructural facilities for the overall benefit of the people.

Ayinla Lawal, the President of Egosi Development Union, urged the people of the community not to relent in contributing their quota to the development of the community.

Chief Sam Oni, the Elemo of Egosi, in his remarks, advocated for specific roles for states in strengthening the capacities of firms and institution in tackling the nation’s present economic hardship.

Oni, a retired personnel of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), also advised government at all levels to prioritise mechanised agriculture as an antidote to fight poverty, hunger and unemployment.

Chief Sunday Adetona, the Odofin Egosi, on his part, called on the state government to consider Oba Dada for elevation to the next status of office in the grading process to boost his development efforts.

