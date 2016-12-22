You Are Fired, Alan!

Crystal Palace Show Boss Door

Alan Pardew has been sacked by Crystal Palace following eight defeats in 10 Premier League matches, with former England manager Sam Allardyce set to hold talks over replacing him.

Sky sources understand Allardyce’s representatives will meet for talks with Palace chairman Steve Parish in the next 24 hours.

It is understood no agreement is in place yet between Parish and Allardyce, although the former England manager has made it clear he is keen to return to football management in the near future.

The 1-0 home loss to Chelsea last Saturday left the Eagles in 17th place in the table, just one point above the relegation zone.

Palace have endured a dismal 2016 in the Premier League, winning just six of their 36 matches, picking up only 26 points.

Pardew, who led Palace to their first FA Cup final in 26 years in May, has been relieved of his duties with 18 months left to run on his contract.

“I would just like to take the opportunity to thank everybody at Crystal Palace for their fantastic support. In particular a big thanks to the players who gave me absolutely everything and Steve Parish and his board,” Pardew said in a statement released on the club’s website.

