You can leave, Mourinho tells Schneiderlin
Jose Mourinho has confirmed Morgan Schneiderlin will be allowed to leave Manchester United “for the right offer”. West Brom manager Tony Pulis said today he had made a bid for the France midfielder, which is believedto be £13m. Everton are also thought to be interested in Schneiderlin. United are looking for a straight transfer for […]
The post You can leave, Mourinho tells Schneiderlin appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG