You can leave, Mourinho tells Schneiderlin

Posted on Dec 23, 2016

Jose Mourinho has confirmed Morgan Schneiderlin will be allowed to leave Manchester United “for the right offer”. West Brom manager Tony Pulis said today he had made a bid for the France midfielder, which is believedto be £13m. Everton are also thought to be interested in Schneiderlin. United are looking for a straight transfer for […]

