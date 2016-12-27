You come home for Christmas after many years to see this…

So, you’ve been outside the country for long and have been sending lots of money to your people back home to build a house for you. You finally return to find this….

What would you do?

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

