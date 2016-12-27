Pages Navigation Menu

You couldn’t have defeated me – Trump replies Obama

Dec 27, 2016

Incoming President of the United States, Donald Trump, has replied the outgoing president, Barack Obama’s claim that he (Obama) would have defeated him. Obama had on Monday said Americans still subscribe to his vision of progressive change, asserting that he could have succeeded if he was eligible to run in the November 8 presidential election. […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

