You Have To Be A Poor Nigerian To Receive Free Medical Services – Health Minister

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, has said Nigerians, living with certain medical conditions that require major surgeries but have been unable to seek healthcare services due to the cost have been directed to visit any Federal Teaching Hospital and or medical centre for free treatment. The directive was given in line with the…

The post You Have To Be A Poor Nigerian To Receive Free Medical Services – Health Minister appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

