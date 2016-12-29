Pages Navigation Menu

You’ll soon be able to run Skype meetings in your Volvo at the touch of a button

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in Business, Technology

Volvo has announced its 90 Series models will use Microsoft’s Skype for Business to improve in-car conferencing and productivity. This marks the first time an automaker has implanted the software in a vehicle.

