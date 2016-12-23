Younes Belhanda: Moroccan star out of Africa Cup of Nations

He picked up the injury on Wednesday as Nice slugged out a key 0-0 draw at Bordeaux.

The on form, all action Nice midfielder Younes Belhanda will be out of action for up to six weeks with a toe injury that also rules him out of the Africa Cup of Nation in Gabon.

One of France’s top performers of the Ligue 1 season so far the loss may be a blow for table toppers Nice, but the 26-year-old would have been at the CAN in Gabon for the January 14 – February 5 event anyway.

Belhanda won the French Ligue 1 title with Montpellier in 2012 and followed that with two Uktaine titles at Dynamo Kiev, and has been crucial to Nice as they approach the holidays two points ahead of Monaco and five points clear of champions PSG.

The injury is a major disappointment for Morocco coach Herve Renard, whose charges are in Group C with Ivory Coast, DR Congo and Togo.

