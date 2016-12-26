Pages Navigation Menu

Young people need grooming, not political powers – Okorocha

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in Politics | 0 comments

The Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha yesterday said it will be difficult for young people to assume leadership positions in the current state of the country. He declared that they ought to be groomed well before taking over leadership. Okorocha made the assertion in Owerri, the Imo state capital, through his Chief Press Secretary, Sam […]

