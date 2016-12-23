Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Your home may be smarter, but insurance companies aren’t convinced it’s safer

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Business, Technology | 0 comments

As per a recent Wall Street Journal report, despite the burgeoning popularity of connected devices like smart security cameras and smoke detectors, insurance agencies aren’t convinced the homes that use them are also safer.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Your home may be smarter, but insurance companies aren’t convinced it’s safer appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.