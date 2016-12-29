Your Ideal New Year Devt Gift from PMB?

Aside the ongoing anti-corruption proceedings against some judges; a hopeful N7 trillion proposed 2017 budget, an upsurge in agricultural productivity, better international crude oil prices and a presidential directive to probe some top officials in the current administration, Nigerians still expect much more from President Muhammadu Buhari (PMB) to actually practicalise the change he promised on assuming power in 2015. As 2017 begins in a few days, what is/are your ideal New Year gift/s from the president in a bid to ensure desired overall development?

ABIMBOLA AKOSILE

* My own expectation is peace and unity. How can we have any positive development without peace? It comes before unity. PMB’s administration is so biased that even the outside world knows he has a hidden agenda on Nigeria and Nigerians, for God is after your heart and not your facial looks. At 74 years old, he has nothing else to do except to unite us. May God teach him what is right.

– Hon. Babale Maiungwa, U/Romi, Kaduna

* Firstly, he (PMB) needs a new, improved brain. Secondly, he needs a Nigerian flag, as opposed to his Arewa flag.

– Mr. Ochereome Nnanna, Lagos State

* Now that the budget of 2017 has been presented to the National Assembly for deliberation, let lawmakers not hesitate to work on the budget for early passage into law to end the recession we are facing right now. I believe this budget will get Nigeria out of recession if it is well implemented to avoid cutting corners by the ministries. It is a budget of hope. All hands must be on deck to ensure the 2017 budget money is not diverted into private pockets for selfish interest. There must be transparency and accountability for every kobo spent in the budget. We will not continue to be fools every year; we must move forward.

– Mrs. Ijeoma Nnorom, Lagos State

* He (President Muhammadu Buhari) blew the whistle on the Treasury Single Account (TSA); let him collect one per cent (1 %) commission.

– Mr. Wale Busari, Lagos State

* So much food has already been exported out of the country as a result of the dwindling naira that food prices are bound to soar in 2017. The Federal and state governments ought to acquire and store some staples in order to mitigate the inevitable food shortage in 2017. Strategic grains reserves are in order. The government should also try to strengthen the naira to reduce the rate at which our staples are being exported, because the lust for our African neighbours’ stable currencies by our businessmen is the main cause of the extraordinary food exports. Maybe we ought to be careful what we pray for. We should have specified that we wanted the economy-building exports, not this hunger-creating one.

– Mr. Buga Dunj, Jos, Plateau State

* Okay, we are waiting for him in the New Year 2017.

– Mr. Abiodun Oviedje, Lagos State

* Nigerians should be optimistic that 2017 will be a better year to end recession and ensure economic recovery with the budget of hope President Muhammadu Buhari (PMB) presented to the National Assembly for passage and confirmation. Nigerians should support the government of PMB to move the nation forward, irrespective of party, political, religious or tribal differences. Nigerians who are asking for the returned looted funds can see it is now added into the 2017 budget for everyone to benefit from. This is a good one for PMB and the All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

– Mr. Gordon Chika Nnorom, Public Commentator, Umukabia, Abia State

* Robust electricity, agriculture, information management and research are my deepest cravings from PMB in this promising New Year just around the corner. These are the missing bridges to our breakthrough or Promised Land. God bless Nigeria.

– Mr. Apeji Onesi, Lagos State

* Declaration of emergency on the power sector.

– Mr. Feyi Akeeb Kareem, Coordinator, CDHR, Aniocha South, Delta State

* Highly improved leadership through genuine patriotism, education, electricity and agriculture are what we urgently need to fast-track and transform our economy into a dream haven that Nigerians want very badly. Better, honest, focused and improved leadership will catapult Nigeria very high in the rudder of success, development and growth variously. So it is up to us the options we take and the strategies we apply too.

– Miss Apeji Patience Eneyeme, Badagry, Lagos State

* PMB should unveil a new economic team, a crack economic team in his January 1, 2017 speech. The indices are embarrassing. President Buhari should button up his ego and unleash on Nigeria a decision that we would gaze back at and say it positively turned things around.

– Mr. E. Iheanyi Chukwudi, B.A.R. Associates, Apo, Abuja

* He (PMB) should do a cabinet reshuffle and put competent hands in place. Communicate proactively with Nigerians on issues the people. Show empirical steps on how to bring Nigeria out of current economic doldrums, steps that can be monitored for progress. He must also show sincere empathy for the economic pains of all Nigerians.

– Mr. Utibe Uko, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State

* PMB must set a fresh example in disciplined leadership by forcing those accused of corruption in his administration to step aside until investigations are concluded. He must also empower a proactive economic team to help him turn the economy around from recession to progression. Lastly, he must make sure he puts a senior judge in jail as soon as possible; that will send the best warning signal to potential looters and corrupt officials.

– Mr. Olumuyiwa Olorunsomo, Lagos State

THE FEEDBACK

Top expectation: New economic team

Second: Leadership by example

Third: Implement the budget strictly

Radical tip: Jail a senior judge!

Total no of respondents: 13

Male: 11

Female: 2

Highest location: Lagos (7)

Next Week: To Get it Right in 2017, What Must Change in Nigeria?

As the New Year 2017 begins next week, Nigerians have a lot of expectations in governance to rescue the country from the claws of recession and set it back on the path of prosperity. But just like you have to break an egg to get an omelet, some things have to change in crucial areas of the economy and society, for the citizens of this country to enjoy the dividends of democracy and gains of development in the New Year. To you, what priority things must change across board (from government to the ordinary citizen) for this to happen?

Please make your response direct, short and simple, and state your full name, title, organisation, and location. Responses should be sent between today (December 29 & Monday, January 2) to abimbolayi@yahoo.com, greatbimbo@gmail.com, AND abimbola.akosile@thisdaylive.com. Respondents can also send a short text message to 08023117639 and/or 08188361766 and/or 08114495306. Collated responses will be published on Thursday, January 5, 2017

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

