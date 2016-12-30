Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Your lyrics are wack – Nigerians tell Ice Prince and Yemi Alade – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Your lyrics are wack – Nigerians tell Ice Prince and Yemi Alade
NAIJ.COM
For the past two days, popular musician Yemi Alade has been trending on Twitter. The reason being that a lot of Nigerians think her lyrics her bad and she needs to 'step up her game'. Rapper Ice Prince too started trending today also on twitter because

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.