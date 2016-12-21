YouTube Celebrity Adam Saleh escorted off Airplane for speaking Arabic to his Mother on the Phone | Watch
A video showing a YouTube celebrity, Adam Saleh, and his friend being sent off a Delta Airline flight because he spoke Arabic to his mother on the phone is circulating on Twitter. From the video, Saleh expressed his disappointment as the airplane officials escorted them off the plane. The video captured by him, shows some passengers waving […]
