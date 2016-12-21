Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

YouTube star says kicked off Delta flight for speaking Arabic – Daily Mail

Posted on Dec 21, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Daily Mail

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
YouTube star says kicked off Delta flight for speaking Arabic
Daily Mail
A Yemeni-American YouTube star from New York called for a boycott of Delta Airlines after charging he was removed from one of its flights for speaking Arabic. Delta said Adam Saleh and his friend Slim Albaher were asked to leave the London-to-New York …
Adam Saleh: YouTube star 'wasn't speaking Arabic on the phone when kicked off Delta flight', passenger claimsThe Independent
US airline Delta stands by decision to kick YouTube comic Adam Saleh off of flightThe National
Passenger says Delta Air removed him from plane for speaking ArabicBusiness Insider
Telegraph.co.uk –Jerusalem Post Israel News –The Inquisitr –gulfnews.com
all 364 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.