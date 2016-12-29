Pages Navigation Menu

187 died in 289 road crashes in nine days – FRSC

The Punch

187 died in 289 road crashes in nine days – FRSC
The Federal Road Safety Corps says 187 lives were lost in 289 road crashes across the country during the Yuletide. It stated that the crashes which involved 2,185 victims, occurred between December 19 and 27, 2016, adding that 998 people were rescued …
