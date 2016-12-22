Yuletide: 6000 Ekiti Residents Get Fayemi’s Rice – Leadership Newspapers
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
Yuletide: 6000 Ekiti Residents Get Fayemi's Rice
Leadership Newspapers
In the spirit of the Yuletide, the John Kayode Fayemi (JKF) Centre, on Thursday distributed bags of rice to over 6,000 residents of Ekiti State. The advocacy centre, owned by the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, carried out …
