Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Yuletide: 6000 Ekiti Residents Get Fayemi’s Rice – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in Business | 0 comments


Leadership Newspapers

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Yuletide: 6000 Ekiti Residents Get Fayemi's Rice
Leadership Newspapers
In the spirit of the Yuletide, the John Kayode Fayemi (JKF) Centre, on Thursday distributed bags of rice to over 6,000 residents of Ekiti State. The advocacy centre, owned by the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, carried out
Fed govt approves 13% derivation for mineral revenue statesThe Nation Newspaper
Kayode Fayemi Minister distributes rice, cash to Ekiti residents for yuletide celebrationPulse Nigeria
Yuletide: Fayemi distributes rice, cash to Ekiti residentsDaily Trust
Proshare Nigeria Limited (press release) (registration)
all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.